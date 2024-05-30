Vice President Dhankhar visits Neem Karoli Baba's ashram in Uttarakhand

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar visited Neem Karoli Baba's ashram also known as Kainchi Dham in Nainital district of Uttarakhand. "This is Devbhoomi. India is the land of great men... India's culture is incomparable in the world. No other country has a cultural heritage of 5,000 years. India considers the whole world as its family... At such places, you get to find the soul..."

"A new spiritual energy has flown into me after coming to this sacred place. I feel a mix of piousness, sublimity and spirituality inside me. My sense of dedication to the nation has also deepened," he said after the visit. Dhankhar was welcomed by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh and Minister in the Uttarakhand Government Ganesh Joshi on his arrival at Haldwani.

Earlier in January this year Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a cleanliness drive at Kainchi Dham in Nainital as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party campaign at religious places ahead of the Ayodhya's Ram temple inauguration. (ANI)

