Police arrest car driver who allegedly killed two in UP's Gonda

The driver of a car involved in a fatal accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has been arrested, an official said.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 23:05 IST
SUV driver that killed two people in a road accident in Gonda arrested. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The driver of a car involved in a fatal accident in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda has been arrested, an official said. The accident that occurred on Wednesday resulted in the deaths of two individuals, Rehan and Shehzad. The victims were travelling on a bike when they were allegedly hit by a car.

"Rehan and Shehzad were on the bike when they met with the accident. The police took them to the hospital, where both were declared dead. The bodies have been sent for postmortem," Additional SP Radhe Shyam Rai told ANI on Wednesday. A case has been registered under the appropriate sections, and the car, has been impounded, Additional SP Radhe Shyam added.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

