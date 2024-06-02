Uttarakhand: Hi-tech lab inaugurated to test medicines, medical equipment and cosmetic samples in Dehradun

On the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a hi-tech lab has been inaugurated in Dehradun by the State Food Safety and Drug Administration Department to test medicines, medical equipment and cosmetic samples. In this lab, samples are being tested with state-of-the-art machines. Commissioner Food Safety and Drug Administration Department Dr R Rajesh Kumar said that the lab is also likely to get recognition from the National Testing and Calibration Accreditation Board (NABL) soon. After this, the lab testing report will be valid all over the world.

Commissioner Dr R Rajesh Kumar said, "With the opening of the lab, the tests of medicines, medical equipment and cosmetic samples will be expedited and strict action will be taken against companies manufacturing fake and adulterated products." Drug Controller Tajbar Singh Jaggi said that this lab, built with the cooperation of the Government of India at a cost of about seven crore rupees, tests pharma and injectable medical devices.

Apart from this, cosmetics are also tested. More than 2000 tests have been done so far in the hi-tech lab of Food Safety and Drug Administration. Five laboratories have been built here. These include chemical testing lab, manor, measure, cosmetic and microbiology labs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)