Exit polls align with expectations, NDA poised for victory in Andhra, says TDP leader Gummadi Sandhyarani

Gummadi Sandhyarani, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate for Saluru constituency in Parvathipuram Manyam district, stated that the exit polls align with their expectations, indicating that people have voted for the NDA in Andhra State. Sandhyarani's statement came as most exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the NDA.

While exit polls predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh, winning most of the Lok Sabha seats, the Congress-led opposition alliance, INDIA bloc, is likely to draw a blank. An aggregate of exit polls shows that out of 25 parliamentary seats, the NDA is expected to win 19-25 seats, whereas the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is expected to win up to eight seats at most.

"The exit polls align with their expectations, indicating that people have voted for the NDA alliance in Andhra State. The public has consistently shown a willingness to oust the current government and bring in the NDA government. Likely, a coalition government comprising TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena will be established in Andhra Pradesh." News 18 exit poll predicted NDA winning 19 to 22 seats, while YSRCP is likely to secure 5 to 8 seats, and the INDIA bloc may draw a blank. ABP C Voter exit poll also predicted 21-25 seats win for NDA in Andhra. Whereas YSCRP is likely to win 0-4 seats.

It has also predicted zero seats for the INDIA bloc in the state. According to exit polls of Republic TV-PMARQ, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 19 to 22 seats, while the YSRCP is likely to win 5 to 8 seats. Ahead of this, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raman Singh said that the country will now move on the path of Sanatan which will set the stage for India to emerge as the third-largest power in the world.

Slamming the opposition INDIA bloc, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that people have recognized the real face of the opposition and have accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. While the long drawn-out voting process spread over seven phases concluded on Saturday, the counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

A few exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of "400 paar" stated by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

