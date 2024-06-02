Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh police constable who shot his son with service weapon, arrested

A Police constable allegedly shot his son dead in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole district.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 02-06-2024 21:32 IST
DSP Ongole Kishore Babu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Police constable allegedly shot his son dead in Andhra Pradesh's Ongole district. According to the police, the accused, identified as AR (Armed Reserve) Constable Prasad, was on duty at the EVM strong room on Saturday night when his son Sesha Kamal went to his father, and asked for an ATM card, leading to a clash between the two, following which Constable Prasad shot his son Sesha Kamal in the chest with his gun.

Constable Prasad immediately alerted fellow employees who rushed Sesha Kamal to the hospital for treatment. But the doctors declared him brought dead, as per DSP Ongole Kishore Babu. The police have arrested Constable Prasad. (ANI)

