Sally Buzbee Steps Down as Washington Post's Executive Editor

The executive editor of the Washington Post, Sally Buzbee, the first woman to lead the newspaper's newsroom, has stepped down from her role, the publication said on Sunday.

Matt Murray, ex Editor in Chief of the Wall Street Journal, will replace her until the November 2024 presidential election, and will then be followed by Robert Winnett of the Telegraph Media Group, who will become the newspaper's editor, the Washington Post said in a post on its website.

