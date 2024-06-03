Left Menu

Sally Buzbee Steps Down as Washington Post's Executive Editor

Sally Buzbee, the first woman to lead the Washington Post's newsroom as Executive Editor, has stepped down. Matt Murray, former Editor in Chief of the Wall Street Journal, will fill the role until the November 2024 presidential election. He will then be succeeded by Robert Winnett from the Telegraph Media Group.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2024 06:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 06:31 IST
The executive editor of the Washington Post, Sally Buzbee, the first woman to lead the newspaper's newsroom, has stepped down from her role, the publication said on Sunday.

Matt Murray, ex Editor in Chief of the Wall Street Journal, will replace her until the November 2024 presidential election, and will then be followed by Robert Winnett of the Telegraph Media Group, who will become the newspaper's editor, the Washington Post said in a post on its website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

