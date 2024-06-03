Left Menu

Bengaluru Metro services restored after disruption due to fallen tree branch

Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted a partly clouded sky with light rainfall in Karnataka for the next 48 hours.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 09:50 IST
Bengaluru Metro services restored after disruption due to fallen tree branch
Visual of the Bengaluru Metro. (Photo: BMRC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru Metro services on the entire purple line have been restored after a tree branch fell over the metro track following heavy rain and strong winds. Yesterday, Karnataka experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds leading to traffic snarls in parts of Bengaluru.

"Today normalcy of service on the entire Purple Line has been restored and trains are running as per schedule from Challaghatta to Whitefield," Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited said. Trinity Metro Station on the Purple Line faced disruption in services after an uprooted tree fell over the metro track.

"Due to a tree branch falling on the metro tracks just after Trinity Station towards MG road. Trains are operating only between Indranagar to Whitefield and MG road to Challaghatta, from 7.26 pm. Efforts are on to clear the branch and resume normal operations FKI," BMRC said on June 2. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted a partly clouded sky with light rainfall in Karnataka for the next 48 hours.

According to the IMD, the monsoon has advanced into parts of Karnataka. The conditions are set for the Southwest Monsoon to progress further into several regions, including Karnataka, over the next two to three days. "The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into some more parts of central Arabian Sea; remaining parts of Lakshadweep area, Kerala and Tamil Nadu; some parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Andhra Pradesh; remaining parts of Southwest Bay of Bengal; some more parts of Central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal," an official release said.

On June 6, 2024, heavy rain and thundershowers with gusty winds are likely in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Bagalkote, Gadag, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Hassan and Mandya according to IMD. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

Saudi Arabia's Aramco Shares: Unexpected High Demand

 Global
2
Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

Global Health News: Breakthroughs in Cancer, Vaccines, and Biotech Issues

 Global
3
Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

Zelenskiy's Singapore Sprint: Securing Support and Peace

 Global
4
Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

Global Security Dialogue: Dong Jun and Zelenskiy Take Center Stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and Blockchain: Enhancing IoT Privacy with AI-Powered Blockchain Solutions

Optimizing Urban Water Use: Paving the Way for Sustainability in Smart Cities

Adapting to Globalization: Transforming Public Health Training with a Global Health Certification

Blockchain Adoption: Know its Role in Reducing Data Monopolization in Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024