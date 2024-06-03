"My deepest condolences..." Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma expresses grief over loss of lives in Rajgarh accident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday expressed greif over the death of 13 citizens of Jhalwar district near the Rajasthan-Rajgarh border on Sunday. "Sad news has been received about the death of 13 citizens of Jhalawar district in an unfortunate road accident on Piplodi Road in Madhya Pradesh. My condolences are with the grieving families of the deceased," the Rajasthan Chief Minister wrote in a post on X.

The Chief Minister stated that "necessary instructions have been given to the senior officials of Rajasthan to coordinate with the officials of Madhya Pradesh to deliver the dead bodies to the families of the deceased and ensure proper treatment of the injured". "May Lord Shri Ram provide peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the citizens injured in this accident," he added.

Thirteen people were killed and 15 were injured as a tractor overturned near the Rajasthan-Rajgarh border late at night on Sunday, police said. The people who were on board the tractor were coming to Rajasthan to attend a wedding, the police said adding that two of those who have been injured are in critical condition.

"Some people from Rajasthan were coming to the state to attend a wedding, in a tractor. Near the Rajasthan-Rajgarh border, the tractor was overturned in which 13 people died and 15 were injured. Two people were in serious condition and have been admitted to the hospital and we have referred them to Bhopal. The injured are being given proper treatment as per the instructions of the government," Rajgarh Collector Harsh Dikshit said speaking to ANI. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his sorrow, stating, "The treatment of the injured is going on in the District Hospital, Rajgarh and some seriously injured patients have been referred to Bhopal...My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)