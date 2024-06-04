Left Menu

Thrilling Matchups Await: French Open Day 11

The 11th day of the French Open features exciting matchups on the main showcourts. Players like Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina, Mirra Andreeva, Aryna Sabalenka, Alexander Zverev, and Alex De Minaur will compete starting from 1100 GMT. Fans can expect intense matches and high-quality tennis action.

Order of play on the main showcourts on the 11th day of the French Open on Wednesday (play begins at 1100 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): COURT PHILIPPE CHATRIER

12-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v 4-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Mirra Andreeva (Russia) v 2-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 11-Alex De Minaur (Australia)

