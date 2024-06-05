Egypt to Gradually Restore Gas Supplies to Fertilizer Factories
Egypt's petroleum ministry announced that gas supplies to fertilizer factories will gradually resume after a temporary closure. The reduction was due to prioritizing electricity power plants during preventive maintenance. Gas supplies were redirected to ensure stable network operations.
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:34 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Wednesday that gas supplies will gradually resume flowing as of Thursday to fertilizer factories after their temporary closure.
The petroleum ministry said in a statement that gas supplies to the factories were reduced on Tuesday while their share was directed to electricity power plants "in light of preventive maintenance for the networks".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pak: 3-yr-old booked for electricity theft in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Ramesh Babu V. swear in as Member of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission
Ramesh Babu V Appointed as Member of Central Electricity Regulatory Commission
Heatwave: Rajasthan's electricity demand surge 20 per cent
Sun TV Networks Reports Strong Financial Growth for FY24