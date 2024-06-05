Left Menu

Egypt to Gradually Restore Gas Supplies to Fertilizer Factories

Egypt's petroleum ministry announced that gas supplies to fertilizer factories will gradually resume after a temporary closure. The reduction was due to prioritizing electricity power plants during preventive maintenance. Gas supplies were redirected to ensure stable network operations.

Updated: 05-06-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:34 IST
Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Wednesday that gas supplies will gradually resume flowing as of Thursday to fertilizer factories after their temporary closure.

The petroleum ministry said in a statement that gas supplies to the factories were reduced on Tuesday while their share was directed to electricity power plants "in light of preventive maintenance for the networks".

