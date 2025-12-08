Left Menu

GX Group Expands LATAM Reach with Calculus Networks Partnership

GX Group partners with Calculus Networks to expand into LATAM markets like Brazil and Mexico. Establishing a photonic module unit in India, GX aims to enhance broadband and 5G solutions. The collaboration strengthens GX's reach, leveraging Calculus' regional presence and market influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:00 IST
Broadband technology leader GX Group has announced a pivotal partnership with Latin American distributor Calculus Networks to enhance its market footprint in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and other expanding LATAM markets.

In a strategic move, GX Group is set to establish a photonic module and chip arm in India, backed by an initial Rs 500 crore investment, expanding its manufacturing capabilities.

This collaboration underscores GX Group's ambitions in Latin America, leveraging its strengths in FTTH and 5G, alongside Calculus Networks' solid regional presence, to offer enhanced broadband and photonics solutions across the region. This venture positions GX Group for rapid scaling, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy.

