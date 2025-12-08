GX Group Expands LATAM Reach with Calculus Networks Partnership

Broadband technology leader GX Group has announced a pivotal partnership with Latin American distributor Calculus Networks to enhance its market footprint in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, and other expanding LATAM markets.

In a strategic move, GX Group is set to establish a photonic module and chip arm in India, backed by an initial Rs 500 crore investment, expanding its manufacturing capabilities.

This collaboration underscores GX Group's ambitions in Latin America, leveraging its strengths in FTTH and 5G, alongside Calculus Networks' solid regional presence, to offer enhanced broadband and photonics solutions across the region. This venture positions GX Group for rapid scaling, marking a significant step in its global expansion strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)