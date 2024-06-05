King Charles III's Portrait Unveiled on British Banknotes

People queued outside the Bank of England's London headquarters and at post offices across the UK on Wednesday to secure the first banknotes featuring the portrait of King Charles III.

The portrait appears on the 5, 10, 20, and 50-pound notes, with no other design alterations. These will circulate alongside notes featuring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away in September 2022.

Coins and stamps featuring Charles' image have already been introduced.

The newly designed notes may not be immediately noticeable in everyday transactions as many payments are now cashless.

Despite a decline in cash payments, cash remains crucial for lower-income households and welfare recipients who use post offices for financial transactions. In 2023, legislation was enacted to protect access to cash.

According to Royal Household guidelines, the new notes will be printed only to replace worn ones and to meet increased demand, minimizing environmental and financial impact.

Currently, over 4.6 billion Bank of England notes are in circulation, valued at approximately 82 billion pounds (USD 105 billion).

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey stated, "This is a historic moment as it's the first time we've changed the sovereign on our notes. We know that cash is important for many people, and we are committed to providing banknotes for as long as the public demand them. Bringing these new notes into circulation is a demonstration of that commitment."

In April, King Charles was presented with the first banknotes bearing his portrait and praised their design, expressing surprise at being only the second monarch to feature on them since the Bank began issuing notes in the 17th century. Queen Elizabeth II was the first monarch to appear on currency in 1960.

The new-look currency will be available at selected post office branches throughout the UK. "Our local customers come here daily to handle their cash needs, so we were excited to be among the first to offer the new banknotes," said Karen Stonham, branch manager at the Portsmouth Post Office in southern England.

