Karni Sena chief murder case: NIA chargesheets designated terrorist Goldy Brar among 12 others

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed its chargesheet against 12 accused, including foreign-based designated terrorist Goldy Barar and several gangsters involved in the murder of Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan in December last year.Of the 12 charged, eight have already been arrested by the NIA, while four others are still absconding, including Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Barar, Mahendra Kumar, Ravataram Swami alias Rohit Godara, and Virendra Charan. NIA investigations have revealed "terrorist-gangster syndicate" behind the killing of Gogamedi, who was shot dead in the living room of his house in Shyam Nagar colony in Jaipur. Two others, namely Naveen Shekhawat and Ajeet Singh, were killed and Gogamedi's gunman, Narender Singh, was injured in the gruesome attack.Moving swiftly with its investigations in the case, the NIA arrested eight people for their involvement in the conspiracy to kill Gogamedi. The hunt is still on for four other absconding gangsters.In its chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Jaipur, the NIA has charged all 12 identified accused, belonging to Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.NIA investigations have revealed that the accused Ravataram Swami, alias Rohit Godara, was the mastermind who hatched the murder conspiracy, along with accused Virendra Charan, Goldy Barar, and others.

After the murder, the NIA said accused Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar accepted the responsibility for the killing and used it to threaten and extort money from other individuals.The two assailants, identified as Rohit Rathore and Nitin, had received pistols along with several rounds and magazines for carrying out the attack on December 5 last year, said the NIA in a statement. "While fleeing Gogamedi's house, the duo also attacked an i-10 car and a scooty rider and used his scooty to escape. Accused Mahendra Kumar and his wife, co-accused Puja Saini, had harboured Nitin before the murder."Rahul had taken the help of accused Bhawani Singh to hire the services of Nitin Fauji for the attack. Bhawani was provided weapons and shelter by one Ashok Kumar, as per NIA investigations."It was accused Udham Singh, who, along with Bhawani Singh and Rahul, had sent Nitin to Jaipur for executing the plan. Accused Rambeer had given shelter to Nitin despite knowing of his involvement in another arms case," stated the agency, adding "further investigations in the case are in progress and a search is on for the absconders." (ANI)

