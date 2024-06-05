NIA chargesheets naxal cadre in conspiracy to kill security forces in Chhattisgarh

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against a naxal cadre in a case relating to a conspiracy to damage and block a road in Chhattisgarh with the intent to kill police personnel and loot their arms.The accused, Lakhma Ram alias Lakhma Korram, has been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Chhattisgarh Special Public Security Act, 2005, as per the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur.The accused was one of 35 accused against whom NIA had registered the case on February 29 this year along with other unknown armed cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisation after taking over the investigation from the local police. As per the NIA, a group of naxal cadres had blocked the Narayanpur-Orchha Main Road in Raynar to Marghat Raynar area under the Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh in furtherance of the conspiracy to kill a police party crossing the road and loot their arms.

NIA said that Lakhma, who was part of the conspiracy, had earlier worked as Adhyaksh of Bhatbeda Jantana Sarkar of Naxals. "Lakhma actively participated in the meetings held by banned outfit and carried out unlawful and criminal activities for it. He was also a leader of the Nadipara Protest in Orchha under the banner of Maad Bachao Manch, which was formed as a front for CPI (Maoist) to propagate their anti-government agenda," it said."The entire conspiracy was aimed at establishing the outfit's self-proclaimed Jantana Sarkar by overthrowing the elected government in the state," it further said. Notably, Jantana Sarkar has been banned as an unlawful organisation by the Chhattisgarh government, the NIA further said the naxal cadres had planned to loot the police team's weapons to promote their agenda. (ANI)

