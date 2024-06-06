Assam Cabinet takes key decisions on improving infrastructure, ensuring food security

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Assam Cabinet has taken various decisions including ensuring food security, granting financial assistance to the beneficiaries under the schemes launched by the state, and boosting infrastructure. Taking to his official X handle, the Assam Chief Minister asserted that the victory of BJP-led NDA inspired the state government to intensify developmental projects. He said, "Today, the Assam Cabinet convened for the first time after the successful completion of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The historic lead the NDA achieved in 92 Assembly seats has inspired us to amplify developmental projects in the State."

Sarma informed that 15 lakh additional beneficiaries will be issued new ration cards. A decision has also been taken on the delimitation exercise. He posted, "A delimitation exercise will be carried out for all Development Blocks across the State. This delimitation exercise will be completed within August 2024 following which the Panchayat elections will be held in November this year."

On the Orunodoi Scheme, the Assam CM informed about the establishment of a Cabinet Sub-Committee to oversee the saturation of beneficiaries under the flagship scheme. The Committee will submit its report within one month. A grant of Rs 1 lakh under the Atmanirbar Asom Abhijan will be distributed to 30,000 young entrepreneurs in September this year, the CM said.

The Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan aims to generate employment opportunities in rural as well as urban areas and provide financial assistance to enterprising individuals and groups to undertake new economic activities. Guwahati Jal Board will also implement the South East Guwahati Water Supply Project, the CM said. To optimise the execution of various ongoing water supply projects, the Cabinet has accorded approval for the integration of the Assam Urban Infrastructure Investment Program (AUIIP) with the Guwahati Jal Board/Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board.

To boost infrastructure in the state, Cabinet has accorded approval to raise a loan of Rs 634.35 crore from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for executing projects under various departments. Sarma informed that the loan amount will be raised for projects worth Rs 704.84 crore sanctioned under NABARD Infrastructure Development Assistance (NIDA). For the PWD (Roads) sector, the project called Improvement and Upgradation of Road from Baithalangso to Khanduli (Part-III) in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam will be worth Rs 95.06 crore. For PWD (Building), Establishment of New Medical College and Hospital in Karimganj district worth Rs 577.78 crore.

For Women and Child Development, the Construction of 112 Model Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) in various districts of Assam worth Rs 28 crore whereas for water resources, the Implementation of two Flood Protection Projects in two districts of Assam worth Rs 4 crore, the CM informed. As a tribute to the great social warrior, Late Birubala Rabha, the state government has decided to commemorate her death anniversary on May 13 as 'Day Against Superstitious Beliefs' every year.

Renowned activist and Padma Shri awardee Birubala Rabha passed away at a government-run hospital in Guwahati after a long battle with cancer. Rabha dedicated her life to fighting against superstition, and social evils like witch-hunting. She was 70 and was born in 1954 in Thakurvila village near the Meghalaya border in Assam's Goalpara district. (ANI)

