Saudi Arabia's Aramco Stock Offering Eyes $11.2 Billion Windfall

Saudi Arabia is set to raise over $11.2 billion from its Aramco stock offering. According to WSJ, Aramco's bankers have informed investors that shares will be priced at 27.25 Saudi Riyals, equivalent to $7.27 each. This substantial transaction highlights the country’s strategic economic maneuvers.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 03:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 03:51 IST
Saudi Arabia's Aramco Stock Offering Eyes $11.2 Billion Windfall
AI Generated Representative Image

June 6 (Reuters) -

* SAUDI ARABIA SET TO RAISE MORE THAN $11.2 BILLION FROM ARAMCO STOCK OFFERING - WSJ

* ARAMCO'S BANKERS HAVE TOLD INVESTORS IT PLANS TO PRICE THE SHARES AT 27.25 SAUDI RIYALS, OR $7.27, EACH - WSJ Source https://tinyurl.com/3u9kchdj

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

