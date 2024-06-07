Saudi Arabia's Aramco Stock Offering Eyes $11.2 Billion Windfall
Saudi Arabia is set to raise over $11.2 billion from its Aramco stock offering. According to WSJ, Aramco's bankers have informed investors that shares will be priced at 27.25 Saudi Riyals, equivalent to $7.27 each. This substantial transaction highlights the country’s strategic economic maneuvers.
Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 03:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 03:51 IST
June 6 (Reuters) -
* SAUDI ARABIA SET TO RAISE MORE THAN $11.2 BILLION FROM ARAMCO STOCK OFFERING - WSJ
* ARAMCO'S BANKERS HAVE TOLD INVESTORS IT PLANS TO PRICE THE SHARES AT 27.25 SAUDI RIYALS, OR $7.27, EACH - WSJ Source https://tinyurl.com/3u9kchdj
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
