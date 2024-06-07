Left Menu

Sovcomflot Revenue Hit: Western Sanctions and Market Shifts Impact Russian Tanker Giant

Russia's leading tanker group, Sovcomflot, has warned that Western sanctions and changing market conditions may reduce its revenue this year. With sanctions impairing 8% of Russian oil-shipping tankers, the company faces significant operational challenges. Despite a 22.6% revenue increase in 2023, the outlook remains uncertain.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:13 IST
Sovcomflot Revenue Hit: Western Sanctions and Market Shifts Impact Russian Tanker Giant
AI Generated Representative Image

Russia's leading tanker group Sovcomflot said western sanctions and changing market conditions may cut its revenues this year, a rare admission from a major Russian business of the damage western restrictions against Moscow are having. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Sovcomflot, which was previously one of the world's leading tanker operators, in February, in an attempt to reduce Russia's revenues from oil sales that it can use to support its military actions in Ukraine.

"The main reasons are that the company is under relentless sanctions pressure, which makes it difficult to work," the Interfax news agency quoted Sovcomflot CEO Igor Tonkovidov as saying at St Petersburg economic forum. "In addition, the market has changed, which has affected the level of competition and the level of freight rates."

"There are always problems because of sanctions, in all areas. It definitely makes operations more difficult," he told Reuters. Sovcomflot's revenue in 2023 was $2.3 billion, 22.6% higher than in 2022. Tonkovidov did not give an indication of how much its revenue may fall this year.

Sanctions were impacting 8% of tankers involved in shipping Russian oil, Tonkovidov said in April this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024