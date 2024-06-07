Left Menu

RBI's Call for Banks to Re-strategize Amid Credit-Deposit Gap

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das advises banks to re-strategize their business plans to manage the gap between credit and deposit growth. Further actions on moderating unsecured loans may be considered. The Reserve Bank has already increased risk weights to manage potential risks in certain segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 16:09 IST
RBI's Call for Banks to Re-strategize Amid Credit-Deposit Gap
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has called on banks to re-evaluate their business strategies to address the persistent gap between credit and deposit growth.

Das mentioned that additional measures to moderate unsecured loan growth might be necessary.

He emphasized that the RBI is monitoring the financial sector meticulously to ensure overall stability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024