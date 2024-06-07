RBI's Call for Banks to Re-strategize Amid Credit-Deposit Gap
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das advises banks to re-strategize their business plans to manage the gap between credit and deposit growth. Further actions on moderating unsecured loans may be considered. The Reserve Bank has already increased risk weights to manage potential risks in certain segments.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has called on banks to re-evaluate their business strategies to address the persistent gap between credit and deposit growth.
Das mentioned that additional measures to moderate unsecured loan growth might be necessary.
He emphasized that the RBI is monitoring the financial sector meticulously to ensure overall stability.
