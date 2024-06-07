Left Menu

Punjab: BSF intercepts Pakistani Hexacopter drone in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a Pakistani drone on the outskirts of Ghoga village in Amritsar district of Punjab, an official statement said.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 17:11 IST
Border Security Force intercepts Pakistani Hexacopter drone in Amritsar (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a Pakistani drone on the outskirts of Ghoga village in Amritsar district of Punjab, an official statement said. As per an official release from the BSF, the flying object was an assembled hexacopter, recovered in broken condition.

"Vigilant BSF troops intercepted a suspected flying object and swiftly tracked its movement to anticipate its dropping zone on the night of June 7. Subsequently, the dropping zone was cordoned off, and an extensive search operation was conducted by BSF troops," said the release. "During the search of the suspected dropping area, at approximately 5.20 am, the alert troops successfully recovered a hexacopter from the outskirts of Ghoga village in Amritsar District," it added.

The prompt and observant actions of the BSF troops have once again thwarted an illicit drone intrusion from across the border, according to the release. Earlier, a Bangladeshi national was arrested for allegedly attempting to cross the border illegally at Dharmanagar's Baruakandi village in Tripura North on Wednesday night, the BSF said.

According to reports, the accused, Azim Uddin, originally hails from Sylhet, Bangladesh. Despite holding a French passport and visa, Azim Uddin did not possess the necessary documentation to legally travel from India to Bangladesh.

Consequently, he attempted to cross the border illegally at Gaurakandi, near Dharmanagar, by paying a broker, Islam Uddin, a sum of fifteen hundred rupees. However, Azim Uddin was apprehended by the 139th Battalion of BSF during his attempt to cross into Bangladesh. Both Azim Uddin and the broker, Islam Uddin, were handed over to Dharmanagar police by the BSF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

