AIM-ICDK Water Challenge 4.0 and 'Innovations for You' Handbook Launched

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, has unveiled two significant initiatives to drive innovation and sustainability in India: the ‘AIM – ICDK Water Challenge 4.0’ and the fifth edition of the ‘Innovations for You’ handbook, showcasing Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) entrepreneurs of India.

AIM-ICDK Water Challenge 4.0

In collaboration with the Innovation Centre Denmark (ICDK) at the Royal Danish Embassy in India, AIM introduces the fourth edition of the open innovation water challenge. This initiative, a pivotal element of the Indo-Danish bilateral green strategic partnership, seeks to address critical water-related challenges through innovative solutions. Selected teams will join the Indian cohort in the global Next Generation Digital Action program, engaging with young talents from top universities and innovation hubs in nine countries, including India, Denmark, Ghana, Kenya, Korea, Tanzania, South Africa, Colombia, and Mexico.

Participants will embark on a hybrid innovation journey featuring group work, boot camp sessions, keynotes, and personalized mentoring. The program emphasizes sustainability, digital solutions, inclusion, and universal design principles. Participants will also have the opportunity to present their innovations at the Digital Tech Summit in Copenhagen on October 30-31, 2024, funded by the Government of Denmark.

The challenge includes two tracks: one for students and the other for young entrepreneurs under 35. Early-stage startups, researchers, and young innovators dedicated to environmental change are encouraged to apply. The student journey emphasizes Digital Action for Societal Impact, focusing on digitization through sustainability challenges. The Young Entrepreneurs track offers Indian tech startups a chance to accelerate their ideas and form global partnerships.

Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director of AIM, stated, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of AIM – ICDK Water Challenge 4.0 and the fifth edition of Innovations For You – SDG Entrepreneurs of India. These initiatives reflect our relentless pursuit of innovation and sustainability, propelling India towards a brighter, more resilient future. Through collaborative efforts with partners like ICDK and the Royal Danish Embassy in India, we aim to address pressing challenges and empower young innovators to drive positive change in both countries. We encourage all passionate students and startups to seize this opportunity."

Minister Counsellor Soren Norrelund Kannik-Marquardsen from the Royal Danish Embassy emphasized the importance of the Green Strategic Partnership, highlighting the skills, scale, scope, sustainability, and speed (5 S’s) encompassed by the Water Challenge. He encouraged young innovators to address global challenges and contribute to a sustainable future.

Applications for the AIM-ICDK Water Challenge 4.0 open on June 10, 2024, and close on June 20, 2024. Interested applicants can apply here.

Innovations for You Handbook

AIM also launched the fifth edition of the ‘Innovations For You’ coffee table book series, featuring 60 SDG entrepreneurs from across India. These entrepreneurs are driving societal betterment through sustainable innovations, focusing on recyclable and renewable materials, green energy, inclusive education, and advocacy for underrepresented communities and local artisans.

The ‘Innovations For You’ book can be accessed here.

These initiatives underline AIM's commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability, driving positive environmental change, and supporting economic growth in India and beyond.