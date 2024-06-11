Ukraine's Strike Lands Heavy Blow on Russian Oil Refinery

Ukraine's military on Monday claimed responsibility for an attack on a refinery last week in southern Russia and said the damage done cost the Russian oil industry more than half a billion dollars in lost production. A statement issued by the military's General Staff said it was responsible for the June 5 attack on the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in the Rostov-on-Don region.

"According to intelligence reports, as a result of the strike, the invaders lost 1.5 million metric tons of oil and petroleum products, which amounts to about $540 million," the statement said. It said attacks on oil refineries "significantly complicate the enemy forces' ability to carry out their missions".

Rostov governor Vasily Golubev, quoted by Interfax news agency, said last week that operations at Novoshakhtinsk suffered "significant disruptions" after a fire following a drone attack. Reuters quoted sources as saying that the plant suspended operations after the attack, one of numerous Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries that have disrupted output.

