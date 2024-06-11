Minister Outlines 100-Day Plan for Social Justice and Empowerment

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Virendra Kumar on Tuesday unveiled his ministry's 100-day plan, spotlighting pivotal initiatives such as Accessible India 2.0 and the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.

Kumar emphasized that 100 camps for people with disabilities should be conducted within the first 100 days in aspirational districts, setting a goal for early completion of action plans. ''Our mission is to ensure our work garners both domestic and international acclaim,'' he stated. He highlighted that the challenges faced should be seen as opportunities for improvement.

Kumar called for stricter enforcement of the Accessible India campaign to boost disability-friendly infrastructure and reiterated the importance of strengthening the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign.

