Johannesburg Water Urges to Prepare for Planned Maintenance by Rand Water

Johannesburg Water has issued a reminder to its customers to store enough water in anticipation of an upcoming one-month planned maintenance to be undertaken by Rand Water. This maintenance, scheduled from 22 June to 29 July 2024, aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of water infrastructure managed by Rand Water.

The extensive maintenance work by Rand Water will impact Johannesburg Water’s systems supplied by the Palmiet and Eikenhof pump stations, as well as the Daleside Booster Station. This maintenance will affect various customers, including Johannesburg Water, other municipalities, and industries.

During the maintenance period, certain systems will be affected, including those in Sandton and Midrand, the South Hills Tower, as well as the Alexandra Park, Randjieslaagte, and Linksfield reservoirs. Customers serviced by these systems should anticipate low water pressure or no water supply during this period.

To mitigate the impact on essential services, Johannesburg Water plans to arrange alternative water supply at key locations such as hospitals, clinics, schools, municipal offices, police stations, and shopping centers. However, residents are advised to store water in preparation for the maintenance period.

Rand Water’s Palmiet Pumpstation, which feeds several of Johannesburg Water’s systems, will undergo reduced pumping during specific dates:

1 July 2024: Palmiet pumping will be at 60% capacity for eight hours.

15 July 2024: Palmiet pumping will be reduced to 68% capacity for 50 hours.

29 July 2024: Palmiet pumping will be reduced to 76% capacity for 40 hours.

This preventative maintenance is essential to enhance the efficiency and reliability of Rand Water’s systems, ensuring improved services for customers like Johannesburg Water. While inconveniences may occur during the maintenance period, Johannesburg Water is committed to minimizing disruptions and ensuring continued access to water, particularly for critical facilities and services.