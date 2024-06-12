Iraq Pledges Oil Production Compliance for 2024

Iraq's oil ministry said on Wednesday it is fully committed to compensating for any overproduction in 2024, referencing estimates by secondary sources of overproduction of 203,000 barrels for the month of May.

The ministry will adhere to the required production level which is four million barrels per day for June 2024 and the subsequent months, it said in a statement.

