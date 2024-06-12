Court issues notice to IO, ACP Crime branch on investigation in extortion case against Lawrence Bishnoi

Delhi's Saket Court called for a report from the Crime Branch of Delhi Police on the ongoing investigation in connection with a case of alleged extortion lodged against Lawrence Bishnoi and others. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Devesh also issued notice to the Investigation Officer (IO) and Assistant Commissioner of Police in the matter and directed him to file a proper reply.

"Let notice be issued to the concerned IO as well as the concerned ACP, Crime Branch, to file a proper report regarding further ongoing investigation in the present matter by the next date of hearing," CMM Deepika Devesh ordered on May 31. The matter has been listed for a hearing on July 18.

The court called for the report after perusing the supplementary charge sheet, which shows that further investigation of some accused persons who are evading the process of law, namely Anuj and Anmol Bishnoi, is to be filed. In July 2023, the Court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Lawrence Bishnoi and three other accused persons in an extortion case.

Lawrence Bishnoi was arrested by the crime branch in this case on May 31, 2023. While taking cognizance, the court earlier said, "There is sufficient material record to show prima facie that accused Lawrence Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, Ashish and Haren had committed an offence punishable under Sections 386 and 387 of the IPC, read with the 120B IPC. Cognizance is taken accordingly."

This matter pertains to firing and extortion calls to an advocate in South East Delhi's Sunlight colony area. Initially, the FIR was lodged and thereafter, the case was transferred to the Crime Branch. This case was registered based on the complaint of advocate Ramandeep Singh on April 24.

Complainant Ramandeep Singh has alleged that he received a call from an unknown international number on March 23-24. The caller had demanded Rs 1 crore from him. After some time, he received multiple calls from an international number and a threat to his and his family's lives. The Delhi police crime branch had interrogated Lawrence Bishnoi at length in custody. Akshay allegedly provided arms and ammunition used to threaten the victim in the present case. They had also said that they wanted to gather information regarding accused Kapil alias Nandu and how accused Lawrence Bishnoi was able to give direction to accused Akshay despite being in jail.

Sampat Nehra was arrested on June 2 and was sent to judicial custody after nine days of police custody. Delhi police had said that accused Akshay had provided arms and ammunition in the present case and also facilitated the stay of accused Haren and two child CCLs (Child in Conflict with the law) who were allegedly involved in the commission of the crime in the present case.

It was submitted that accused Lawrence Bishnoi gave directions to accused Akshay to execute the plan and supply the arms to the above-mentioned persons. It was also stated that one of the accused, Kapil alias Nandu, is outside India and he provided the information to the accused, Lawrence Bishnoi, for the purposes of the execution of the plan. (ANI)

