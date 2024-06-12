WazirX Publishes Proof of Reserves, Reinforcing Trust in Crypto Ecosystem

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India: WazirX, India's largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, disclosed its Proof of Reserves for June 2024, fostering transparency and user confidence in the virtual digital assets (VDA) ecosystem.

On June 10, 2024, WazirX's total holdings were Rs. 4,203.88 Crores (USDT 503.64 Million), a 79% increase since January 2023. WazirX continues to maintain its position as the largest exchange by reserves, proving its reliability and solvency for crypto enthusiasts.

WazirX uses Coin Gabbar's platform for tracking crypto assets and offers a DIY module for users to verify wallet addresses. Rajagopal Menon, VP of WazirX, emphasized the importance of trust and transparency in the crypto revolution.

