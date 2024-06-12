"Centre should rethink and discuss its foreign policies": AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj after 3 terror attacks in J-K

After three terror attacks within a week in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has urged the Central Government to rethink and discuss its foreign policies with its allies. He also questioned the impact of demonetization on terrorism and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir,

"When demonetization was imposed in the nation, it was claimed that demonetization would end the terror activities. However, such a thing didn't happen. Despite changing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the central government has not been able to decrease the terror activities. Even, Chinese activities are also increasing. I think the centre should rethink and discuss its foreign policies with its allies," Bharadwaj said. The region has witnessed a surge in violence with three significant attacks: the Reasi terror attack, the Kathua terror attack, and the Doda terror attack.

The series of attacks began on June 9, when terrorists attacked a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge. This tragic incident resulted in the deaths of at least 9 pilgrims and left 42 others injured. In the days following, villagers in the Hiranagar area of Kathua reported hearing gunshots on Tuesday. This was followed by an attack on a security checkpost in the Chattragala area on the same night.

The encounter in Doda led to an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, resulting in injuries to five jawans and a sub-divisional special police officer (SDPO). Earlier, hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over terror attacks Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the former Bharatiya Janata Party chief was busy "wiping out the opposition."

Raut also claimed that during Shah's entire tenure as Home Minister, the "highest number" of security forces and civilians were killed in Jammu and Kashmir. "In Amit Shah's tenure, terrorism never stopped. Since he took over as Home Minster, terrorism kept happening in Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur. But such news was restricted from reaching to people," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader told reporters here today.

Raut added, "In Amit Shah's tenure, the highest number of security forces and civilians got killed in Jammu and Kashmir. When he was taking oath in Delhi, 10 people were killed. Today, again CRPF jawans were killed. Instead of doing his work, he is busy finishing opposition. If he will put all his efforts into eliminating terrorists, then this will be good for the nation." Further, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader urged chief ministers of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu to seek the resignation of Amit Shah.

"Chief Minister's (Manipur) convoy attacked by Naxals, the country is in danger from Amit Shah who is again Home minister in Modi government. Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu must seek Amit Shah's resignation because the government is formed with their support," Raut said. (ANI)

