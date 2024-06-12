Global Giants Unite: G7 Summit Talks on Infrastructure Development

The heads of U.S. corporate heavyweights Microsoft and BlackRock are expected to attend talks on infrastructure development during the Group of Seven (G7) summit in southern Italy on Thursday, two sources familiar with the matter said. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, and Larry Fink, his counterpart at asset manager BlackRock, will be joined by Italian business figures including the heads of energy group Eni , utility Enel and state investment group CDP.

They will take part in talks on the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment to be held at the Borgo Egnazia venue on Thursday afternoon. The session is expected to focus on development in Africa, one of the key themes of the June 13-15 summit of G7 leaders hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

BlackRock declined to comment, while Microsoft was not immediately available for comment.

