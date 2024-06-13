Newborn hospital fire case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody of owner, doctor

Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Thursday extended judicial custody of two accused, including the hospital owner, until June 27 in connection with the New Born Child Hospital case in which eight newborn babies died. The bail plea of Dr Akash was dismissed by the court on June 3.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Nidhi Bala extended the judicial custody of Naveen Khichi and Akash until June 27. The accused were produced before the court after the expiration of judicial custody.

As per Delhi police, on May 25 at 11.29 pm information regarding a fire in the hospital and persons in danger was received. Thereafter, police and fire brigade staff reached the spot at Baby Care New Born Hospital, Vivek Vihar, where the fire was broken in a two-story building. With the help of fire brigade staff, 12 infants were rescued from the nursing station. After dousing the fire, the hospital was inspected and there were burst oxygen cylinders found.

Rescued infants were shifted to another hospital, East Delhi Advance NICU, Vivek Vihar, Delhi, and later on 7 dead infants were sent to GTB Hospital mortuary for autopsy. An FIR for offence 336/304A/34 IPC has been lodged.

On inspection of the hospital and examination of nursing staff, it was found that there was no fire extinguisher, improper entry exit, and an absence of emergency exit, deployment of BAMS doctors, etc, penal section 304/308 IPC were invoked. It was found that the license issued to the Baby Care New Born Child Hospital by DGHS, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, has already expired on March 31.

Even as per the expired license (issued to the said hospital), it was allowed for 5 beds only, but at the time of the incident, 12 newborn children were admitted to the hospital. The doctors are not qualified or competent to treat the newborn child in need of neonatal incentive care, as they are BAMS degree holders only.

There is no fire extinguisher installed in the said hospital for emergency conditions in case of an eruption of fire. There is no emergency exit in the Hospital in case of any untoward incident.

During the investigation, it was found that the 'Baby Care New Born Child Hospital' has 4 branches in Vivek Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Delhi, Faridabad and Gurgaon. The owner of the said hospital is Dr Naveen Khichi, a resident of Bhera Enclave, Paschim Vihar, Delhi. He is an MD in pediatric medicine. He and his wife, Dr Jagriti (Dentist), were running the hospital. The fire tender, Crime team, and FSL team reached the spot. The probable cause of the fire is a short circuit.

The Electric Inspection Report from the Electric Inspector ( Labour Department) of the Government of NCT of Delhi, D-Block, Shamnath Marg, is being obtained. A report is also being obtained from the Delhi Fire Services, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)