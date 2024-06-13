Left Menu

Macron Reveals G7's $50B Ukraine Plan & Trilateral Talks for Hezbollah-Israel Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron announced detailed work on a G7-agreed $50 billion loan mechanism for Ukraine, utilizing interest from frozen Russian assets. He also confirmed a trilateral setup with Israel and the U.S. to establish a roadmap for easing Hezbollah-Israel tensions.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that finance ministers would now work on the details regarding a Ukraine mechanism that had been agreed upon at the G7 summit, and that individual countries would all take a share in this. Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies had earlier agreed an outline deal to provide $50 billion of loans for Ukraine using interest from Russian sovereign assets frozen after Moscow invaded its neighbour in 2022.

Macron also said he had agreed to set up a trilateral along with Israel and the United States to discuss a roadmap to defuse tensions between Hezbollah and Israel.

