Deputy Minister Challenges Youth to Innovate Solutions for Global Water Crises

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister, David Mahlobo, has called on the youth to contribute to solving global water issues. Mahlobo made this appeal during the Wetskills Challenge Awards Ceremony held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in eThekwini on Wednesday.

The Deputy Minister officiated the Wetskills Challenge, a two-week program where students and young professionals passionate about water from around the world work in transdisciplinary and transcultural teams on complex water-related problems. The participants' goal is to devise innovative solutions for global water challenges.

Several teams competed for the top spot, addressing topics such as water security in the green hydrogen industry, developing business models for non-governmental organizations, and creating innovative sanitation solutions for schools.

In his speech, Mahlobo emphasized the importance of using science for the betterment of humanity and expressed confidence in the participants' ability to tackle global water issues. "Your trade is about humanity and improving conditions. We all have shared aspirations and dreams. We all want to live in peace and harmony, with development. At this point, we are carrying a treasure and inheritance for the next generations, as we inherited from our forebearers," Mahlobo stated.

He urged the government to support the implementation of the innovative ideas presented and to nurture young talent and innovation. "What we need to do is to support you in implementing the strategies you have come up with and create space for your development and an opportunity to pilot these ideas. As government, we need to say, 'now that the seed has been planted, how do we water and nurture it?'" Mahlobo said.

The Deputy Minister also congratulated the winners who proposed solutions to the pit latrine problem in rural areas of South Africa. The winning team, consisting of Emerald Reddy, Rafael Tembe, Shongile Chauke, and Tasmiyah Ismail, presented a study on integrating the innovative Larvae'd toilet system with existing WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) solutions in South Africa's rural schools.

Their proposed solution aims to provide sustainable and hygienic sanitation facilities, leveraging community involvement and recycled materials. The initiative also ensures student health and safety and explores business opportunities for local suppliers.

Mahlobo concluded by reinforcing the need for continued support and development of these innovative solutions to address the global water crisis.