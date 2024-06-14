Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Assam's Goalpara

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Assam's Goalpara on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Assam's Goalpara on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.01 N and Longitude 90.37 E and a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 14/06/2024 16:09:41 IST, Lat: 26.01 N, Long: 90.37 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Goalpara, Assam," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

