Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 jolts Assam's Goalpara

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Assam's Goalpara on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 26.01 N and Longitude 90.37 E and a depth of 5 kilometres, the NCS stated.

"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 14/06/2024 16:09:41 IST, Lat: 26.01 N, Long: 90.37 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Goalpara, Assam," the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

