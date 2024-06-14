Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy holds roadshow in Bengaluru after NDA's victory in LS polls

Janata Dal (Secular) MP and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy held a massive roadshow in Bengaluru on Friday, marking his first major public event since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a victory in the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Kumaraswamy, who has taken charge as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel in the Central Government, received a warm welcome from Janata Dal (Secular) and BJP Karnataka workers and leaders upon his arrival at the airport.

"After taking charge as the Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel of the Central Government, @JanataDal_S and @BJP4Karnataka workers and leaders welcomed me very lovingly near the airport when I arrived in the state for the first time. I am indebted to everyone's trust and admiration. My heartfelt thanks to the people of Mandya Lok Sabha Constituency, all the Kannadigars who were directly responsible for these unforgettable moments," Kumaraswamy wrote in a post on X. While speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy said, "Today, voluntarily, people came to receive me with a lot of affection. My strength is our people. I will work not just for the development of Karnataka, but for the entire country."

"People of Karnataka have given a befitting reply to Congress," he added. Earlier on Sunday, former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy took oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the NDA government.

He was one of the two JD (S) candidates who won the Lok Sabha elections. Kumaraswamy won the Mandya constituency. This time, the BJP and JD (S) contested the Lok Sabha elections together, with the former fighting 25 out of 28 seats in the state and the latter contesting three seats.

The BJP secured 17 out of 28 seats, JD (S) won two seats, and the Indian National Congress secured nine seats. HD Kumaraswamy is also a two-time Chief Minister of Karnataka. He served as the Karnataka CM from 2006-2007 and then from 2018-2019. He is currently serving as the president of JD (S). (ANI)

