Left Menu

Telangana: Maoist couple surrenders before police in Karimnagar

A Maoist couple surrendered on Friday before the police in Telangana's Karimnagar, said the police.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:58 IST
Telangana: Maoist couple surrenders before police in Karimnagar
Abhishek Mohanty, Police Commissioner, Karimnagar (Telangana) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Maoist couple surrendered on Friday before the police in Telangana's Karimnagar, said the police. The couple, identified as Thikka Sushmitha alias Chaithe and Madakam Dhula alias Dhula, turned themselves in before the Karimnagar police commissioner, Abhishek Mohanty. They were carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads.

"A Maoist couple surrendered today. They had been attracted to Maoist ideology. They have decided to come out of it because they found it difficult. They found that the movement was becoming weaker...They thought that mainstream society would be better for them", said Abhishek Mohanty, Karimnagar Police Commissioner, while speaking to ANI. Thikka Sushmitha hails from Hasanparthy village of the Hanmakonda district in Telangana, while her husband, Madakam Dhula is a native of the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

They joined the Maoist group in 2015, later got married in 2020. But eventually, they did not find Maoist principles fit for them and decided to surrender. Maoism is a form of communism. It is a doctrine to capture State power through a combination of armed insurgency, mass mobilization and strategic alliances. The Maoists also use propaganda and disinformation against State institutions as other components of their insurgency doctrine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024