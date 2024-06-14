Telangana: Maoist couple surrenders before police in Karimnagar

A Maoist couple surrendered on Friday before the police in Telangana's Karimnagar, said the police. The couple, identified as Thikka Sushmitha alias Chaithe and Madakam Dhula alias Dhula, turned themselves in before the Karimnagar police commissioner, Abhishek Mohanty. They were carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads.

"A Maoist couple surrendered today. They had been attracted to Maoist ideology. They have decided to come out of it because they found it difficult. They found that the movement was becoming weaker...They thought that mainstream society would be better for them", said Abhishek Mohanty, Karimnagar Police Commissioner, while speaking to ANI. Thikka Sushmitha hails from Hasanparthy village of the Hanmakonda district in Telangana, while her husband, Madakam Dhula is a native of the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

They joined the Maoist group in 2015, later got married in 2020. But eventually, they did not find Maoist principles fit for them and decided to surrender. Maoism is a form of communism. It is a doctrine to capture State power through a combination of armed insurgency, mass mobilization and strategic alliances. The Maoists also use propaganda and disinformation against State institutions as other components of their insurgency doctrine. (ANI)

