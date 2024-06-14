Left Menu

Nagpur explosives factory blast: Director, Manager granted bail

A day after a blast killed six workers at an explosive manufacturing unit in Dhamna, Nagpur, the director and manager of the factory were granted bail by the Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court (JMFC) Hingna.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after a blast killed six workers at an explosive manufacturing unit in Dhamna, Nagpur, the director and manager of the factory were granted bail by the Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court (JMFC) Hingna. Earlier in the day, Director of Chamundi Explosives Pvt Ltd Jay Khemka and company Manager Sagar Deshmukh were arrested by the Hingna Police.

Six workers were killed and three were critically injured in the blast at the explosive manufacturing plant on Thursday. Police have filed cases under various Sections of the IPC against the Director and Manager of the factory. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday offered tributes to the six people who were killed.

In a post on X, Fadnavis said that he is in touch with the district administration and police commissioner and all the necessary help is being provided by the district administration."The news is very sad that 6 people died in an explosion at Chamunda Explosive Company in Hingana MIDC area of Nagpur. 3 people are critical in this incident and they have been admitted to Dande Hospital for treatment," he posted. Fadnavis further said that the families of the deceased will be given financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund.

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh had visited the site of the incident yesterday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

