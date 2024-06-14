Left Menu

"Disciplinary action has been taken against negligent officers in Binsar sanctuary fire case": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that disciplinary action has been taken against the negligent officers in the incident of forest workers getting injured due to forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 23:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 23:23 IST
"Disciplinary action has been taken against negligent officers in Binsar sanctuary fire case": Uttarakhand CM Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that disciplinary action has been taken against the negligent officers in the incident of forest workers getting injured due to forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary. The Chief Minister said that the Divisional Forest Officer (Almora) and Forest Conservator Officer (North Kumaon) have been suspended and the Chief Forest Conservator (Kumaon) has been attached to the headquarters for negligence in the work conducted for forest fire control.

Dhami said that the government is continuously working seriously to control the forest fire. All the officers and personnel of the department should ensure compliance with the instructions issued with full alertness. Yesterday, a vehicle in which forest workers were traveling inside the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary was caught in the grip of a forest fire. Four forest workers died while four forest workers who sustained burn injuries were airlifted and admitted to the Haldwani Hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed sorrow over the demise of four forest workers. Taking to X, the Congress leader said, "The news of the deaths of four employees and the injury of several others while fighting a forest fire in Almora, Uttarakhand is extremely sad. I pray to God for everyone. I urge the state government to provide compensation and assistance at every possible level to the affected families."

"This incident is part of a larger crisis as Uttarakhand's forests have been burning for several months, devastating hundreds of hectares", Priyanka Gandhi said. Chief Minister Dhami said orders have been given for an investigation into the incident and to take action against those who are guilty.

Forest officials reported that the blaze in Binsar, Almora district, turned deadly due to strong winds. Manoj Sanwal, Ranger of the Forest Department, stated that the fire escalated dramatically when a team of eight firefighters arrived at the scene around 3 pm on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024