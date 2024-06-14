"Disciplinary action has been taken against negligent officers in Binsar sanctuary fire case": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that disciplinary action has been taken against the negligent officers in the incident of forest workers getting injured due to forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary. The Chief Minister said that the Divisional Forest Officer (Almora) and Forest Conservator Officer (North Kumaon) have been suspended and the Chief Forest Conservator (Kumaon) has been attached to the headquarters for negligence in the work conducted for forest fire control.

Dhami said that the government is continuously working seriously to control the forest fire. All the officers and personnel of the department should ensure compliance with the instructions issued with full alertness. Yesterday, a vehicle in which forest workers were traveling inside the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary was caught in the grip of a forest fire. Four forest workers died while four forest workers who sustained burn injuries were airlifted and admitted to the Haldwani Hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed sorrow over the demise of four forest workers. Taking to X, the Congress leader said, "The news of the deaths of four employees and the injury of several others while fighting a forest fire in Almora, Uttarakhand is extremely sad. I pray to God for everyone. I urge the state government to provide compensation and assistance at every possible level to the affected families."

"This incident is part of a larger crisis as Uttarakhand's forests have been burning for several months, devastating hundreds of hectares", Priyanka Gandhi said. Chief Minister Dhami said orders have been given for an investigation into the incident and to take action against those who are guilty.

Forest officials reported that the blaze in Binsar, Almora district, turned deadly due to strong winds. Manoj Sanwal, Ranger of the Forest Department, stated that the fire escalated dramatically when a team of eight firefighters arrived at the scene around 3 pm on Thursday. (ANI)

