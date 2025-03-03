Left Menu

Ukraine Investigates Possible Negligence in Deadly Russian Missile Strike

Ukraine initiates a criminal investigation following a Russian missile strike on a military training ground, citing possible negligence. The attack allegedly caused heavy casualties, according to Russia, though independent verification is lacking. Ukrainian officials have criticized accountability lapses and suspended key personnel pending further investigation.

Updated: 03-03-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:23 IST
Ukraine Investigates Possible Negligence in Deadly Russian Missile Strike
Ukraine acknowledged on Monday that a Russian missile strike on a military training ground over the weekend resulted in deaths and injuries, and has launched a criminal investigation into potential negligence.

The Russian defense ministry purported a video showcasing an Iskander-M ballistic missile strike on a camp in the Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday, claiming significant casualties, although no evidence was provided, and Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported the use of cluster munitions but withheld casualty details. The State Bureau of Investigations has initiated a scrutiny into negligence, and officials are facing suspension over lapses in following protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

