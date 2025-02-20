Tragic Loss Sparks Outcry: Alleged Medical Negligence in Rajouri
A 28-year-old woman, Karin Devi, succumbed to pregnancy complications at a hospital in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir. Alleged medical negligence led to a protest by her relatives. Authorities have initiated a magisterial probe, assuring punitive measures if negligence is confirmed.
A 28-year-old woman from Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, died due to pregnancy complications, prompting relatives to protest against alleged medical negligence, according to officials.
Identified as Karin Devi, the woman was admitted to Government Medical College hospital following severe complications in her seven-month pregnancy, ultimately losing the fetus. Tragically, she died during treatment early Thursday morning.
In response to the protests, Rajouri's Additional District Development Commissioner, Raj Kumar Thapa, visited the hospital and promised a swift magisterial inquiry into the incident, pledging accountability and corrective action if negligence is established.
