Left Menu

Petrobras Unveils New Leadership Team

Petrobras, Brazil's state-run oil company, announced its new leadership team under CEO Magda Chambriard. Fernando Melgarejo is the new CFO, Renata Baruzzi takes over engineering, technology, and innovation, while Sylvia dos Anjos heads exploration and production. This follows the dismissal of former CEO Jean Paul Prates.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 00:18 IST
Petrobras Unveils New Leadership Team
AI Generated Representative Image

The chief executive of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras, Magda Chambriard, has announced her new management team, with the appointment of three directors, the firm said in a filing on Friday.

Fernando Melgarejo has been appointed as chief financial officer, taking over the role from Sergio Caetano Leite, who was ousted alongside former CEO Jean Paul Prates last month. Renata Baruzzi will become the chief officer for engineering, technology and innovation; and Sylvia dos Anjos will head up exploration and production.

Current executive officers Clarice Coppetti, Mauricio Tolmasquim, Claudio Schlosser and Mario Spinelli will retain their positions under Chambriard for the time being, but Petrobras said "other possible nominations will be communicated to the market in a timely manner." Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last month dismissed Prates and named Chambriard to replace him, with a mandate to speed up Petrobras' investment plan of $102 billion for the 2024-2028 period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Plans Unveiled

UK Sanctions Russian Insurer, Judge Resolves JPMorgan Feud, Starmer's Tax Pl...

 Global
2
Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

Anies Baswedan Announces Bid for Jakarta Governor Amid Political Tensions

 Indonesia
3
Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

Avian Influenza Outbreak: Duck Farm Near Melbourne Hits Quarantine Zone

 Australia
4
Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Legal Battles

Major Shifts in Health Sector: Weight-Loss Drugs, COVID Innovations, and Leg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024