Assam CM lays foundation stone for 25-MW solar power project in Dibrugarh

In a significant step towards enhancing green energy generation in the state, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a 25-MW solar power generation project at the premises of the Namrup Thermal Power Station in Dibrugarh district on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:41 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant step towards enhancing green energy generation in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stone for a 25-MW solar power generation project at the premises of the Namrup Thermal Power Station in Dibrugarh district on Friday. A joint venture between the Assam Power Generation Corporation and Oil India Limited, the project will span 108 acres and is expected to cost Rs. 115 crore.

Approved by the State Cabinet on August 19, 2022, the project is projected to produce 50 million units of electricity annually, with construction expected to be completed by July 2025. Speaking at a public meeting at Namrup in connection with the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that when he assumed office in 2021, the peak-hour electricity demand in the state was 1,800 MW. This demand has since increased to 2,500 MW due to industrial growth and the electrification of previously unelectrified villages across the state.

"The state produces only 419 MW of power, necessitating the purchase of around 2,100 MW daily. Initiatives such as the solar power project at Namrup will enhance the state's power generation capacity and significantly reduce reliance on power purchased from outside the state," the Assam Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister highlighted that, to date, seven solar power projects are operational in the state, accounting for 175 MW of daily power generation.

He further mentioned that upcoming power plants in Sonitpur district's Barchalla and Dhubri district's Khudigaon are at various stages of development, and the construction of a 1,000-MW capacity solar power plant in Karbi Anglong will begin shortly. Additionally, the 120-MW Lower Kapili Hydropower project has started generating electricity. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the state will be able to produce around 3,000 MW of solar-generated electricity by 2030.

Referring to the Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister urged eligible households in the state to opt for the scheme to reduce their power consumption expenses. The event was also attended by Assam Cabinet Ministers Bimal Bora and Sanjoy Kishan, former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly Prashanta Phukan, Taranga Gogoi, Terash Gowalla, Binod Hazarika, Chakradhar Gogoi, and other dignitaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

