Princess Kate's Brave Return: First Appearance Post-Cancer Surgery
Britain's Princess Kate made a courageous first public appearance since her cancer surgery five months ago. She participated in the 'Trooping the Colour' parade in London, dressed in a pale outfit and accompanied by her children, celebrating King Charles's official birthday.
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 15:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance on Saturday since surgery five months ago revealed the presence of cancer.
Kate, wearing a pale outfit, rode in a carriage with her children at the "Trooping the Colour", an annual military parade held in central London to mark the official birthday of the British monarch, King Charles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Royal Reunion: King Charles Hosts Japanese Emperor Naruhito
King Charles III's Portrait Unveiled on British Banknotes
King Charles III Pays Tribute to Fallen British Troops on D-Day's 80th Anniversary
King Charles III Pays Tribute to D-Day Heroes on Normandy's Anniversary
King Charles Makes His Mark on British Banknotes