KCR requests Justice Narasimha Reddy to refuse to head probe commission

BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao has requested Justice Narasimha Reddy to refuse to head the commission that is enquiring into the power purchase agreements during his regime.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 22:22 IST
BRS President and Former Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BRS President and former Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao has requested Justice Narasimha Reddy to refuse to head the commission that is enquiring into the power purchase agreements during his regime. In a letter, KCR requested Justice Narasimha Reddy to refuse to head the inquiry commission.

KCR wrote, "I believe you have crossed the limits beyond the terms of reference in apportioning unjustified blame on the government which shows your determination to discredit the erstwhile government. Hence the request for you to withdraw from the commission of inquiry." KCR also alleged that Justice Narasimha Reddy has a pre-determined opinion that mistakes were committed by the earlier government. He also wrote that it is the pointless to depose anything before this commission of inquiry because of this.

"I wanted to submit my reply to the commission by June 15, 2024 as per your notice, but against the conventions of a commission of inquiry, before completing the inquiry, your act of calling for a press conference, taking the name of Telangana state and my name in the press conference and extending the time for submitting the reply in view of the Lok Sabha elections as a personal favour, have caused extreme pain to me," the letter reads. "It is very clear that you have formed a pre-determined opinion that mistakes were committed and it is indicative of your biased view that could be reflected in the final report. It is as if you have determined that a mistake has been committed and now all it remained was to calculate the extent of financial loss as per your statements. It is as if you are delivering the judgement even before conducting the inquiry and it does not behove the stature of a retired Chief Justice of High Court," the letter added.

It was also written in the letter, "An inescapable conclusion after considering all these facts, is the futility of deposing anything before this commission of inquiry. Hence considering all these facts, I humbly request you to refuse yourself from the responsibilities of heading the commission of inquiry." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

