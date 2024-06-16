Former Odisha Governor Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare passes away

Former Odisha Governor Murlidhar Chandrakant Bhandare passed away on Saturday. He was 95. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and former CM Naveen Patnaik have expressed their deep sorrow over the demise of the veteran politician. Bhandare was a senior Congress leader from Maharashtra and a former Rajya Sabha member for three terms. He also practised as a Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court and served as Governor of Odisha from August 2007 to March 2013.

The current Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das, also expressed his grief and said, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of former Governor of Odisha and prominent politician Muralidhar Chandrakant Bhandare." He added, "May Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath give place to his soul in his feet and give strength to his family members to bear this sorrow."

Describing Bhandare's passing as an irreparable loss, Odisha CM Majhi said, "His knowledge and amiable nature made him beloved by the people of the entire state." Taking to his official X handle, Majhi said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of former Odisha Governor Muralidhar Chandrakant Bhandare. His Highness Bhandare's contribution during his tenure as Governor was very significant. We pray for the eternal peace of Bhandare's soul and express our condolences to his family and friends.

The state's former CM, Naveen Patnaik, also took to his official X handle and said, "I am saddened to learn of the demise of Muralidhar Chandrakant Bhandare, the former Governor of Odisha and veteran politician." He added further, "His humble and innocent nature along with his dedication to the progress of the state and the welfare of the people will always be a source of inspiration. May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to the bereaved family." (ANI)

