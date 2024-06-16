Left Menu

A massive fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Mundka industrial area of the national capital on Sunday morning.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 12:57 IST
Fire breaks out at cardboard factory in Delhi's Mundka industrial area
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Mundka industrial area of the national capital on Sunday morning, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far, they said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services Department officials, they received a call about the fire at 7:17 am. Immediately after getting word about the incident, fire tenders reached the spot to carry out the fire extinguishing procedure. Around 35 fire tenders are present at the spot to extinguish the fire, they said.

The exact cause behind the fire was not clear. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

