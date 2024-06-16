Left Menu

Government's Push for Inclusive Growth: Modernizing ALIMCO and Beyond

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar led a daylong meeting to review departmental progress and strategize for the next 100 days. Discussions included modernizing ALIMCO and uplifting persons with disabilities. Achievements by various bodies were highlighted, pointing towards the government's commitment to an inclusive society.

Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Virendra Kumar convened a crucial meeting on Saturday to assess progress in various schemes and plan departmental strategies for the next 100 days.

Ministers of State Ramdas Athawale and B.L. Verma participated in the meeting. Secretary of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Rajesh Aggarwal, delivered a detailed presentation outlining the department's initiatives.

The agenda included discussions on modernizing the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO). Presentations from leaders of important organizations such as the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD) and the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) showcased significant achievements.

Thorough deliberations revolved around strategic goals and action plans to enhance departmental outreach and efficiency. The anticipated modernization of ALIMCO aims to revolutionize aid and assistive device provision for persons with disabilities.

The impressive accomplishments of CCPD, RCI, and the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) underscore the department's commitment to inclusive growth.

Dr. Kumar stressed the importance of these initiatives in fostering an inclusive and equitable society. He highlighted the government's focus on establishing a robust framework that supports empowerment and inclusion.

Echoing this sentiment, Ministers of State Athawale and Verma called for collaborative efforts to drive these initiatives forward. Secretary Aggarwal, alongside senior officers, provided insights and detailed plans to ensure the effective and timely implementation of these goals.

