Zelenskiy Unveils Continued Peace Efforts at Swiss Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that participants at the Swiss summit on Ukraine will continue working in special groups to develop 'action plans for peace.' Once these plans are ready, a second peace summit will be organized to further the restoration of security in various aspects.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 18:27 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday the participants in a Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine had agreed to continue working in special groups afterwards and that once "action plans for peace" were ready, a path to a second summit would be open.

"We agreed to start to work in special after-summit groups on specific ideas, proposals and developments that can restore security in various aspects," the Ukrainian leader told a joint news conference.

"When the action plans for peace are ready and when every step is worked out, the path will be opened for the second peace summit."

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

