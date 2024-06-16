Zelenskiy Unveils Continued Peace Efforts at Swiss Summit
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that participants at the Swiss summit on Ukraine will continue working in special groups to develop 'action plans for peace.' Once these plans are ready, a second peace summit will be organized to further the restoration of security in various aspects.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday the participants in a Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine had agreed to continue working in special groups afterwards and that once "action plans for peace" were ready, a path to a second summit would be open.
"We agreed to start to work in special after-summit groups on specific ideas, proposals and developments that can restore security in various aspects," the Ukrainian leader told a joint news conference.
"When the action plans for peace are ready and when every step is worked out, the path will be opened for the second peace summit."
