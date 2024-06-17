Goods train rams into Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express in West Bengal's Darjeeling, several feared dead

Several people were feared dead and several others injured after a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express train in Darjeeling district in West Bengal on Monday. Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was Sealdah bound when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

As per Katihar Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Katihar, there could be 10 to 15 casualties while dozens are reported to be injured. According to initial reports, two coaches of express train got derailed after a goods train collided with it from the rear.

The incident happened at Rangapani area in the Katihar Railway Division ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction at around 8:45 am today. Till now no information has been received of the number of casualties, Tripura Transport Minister, Sushant Chaudhary said on his social media platform.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the mishap tool place in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. "Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train," Mamata Banerjee said in a post on X.

"The DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," the West Bengal chief minister said. More details on the story is awaited. (ANI)

