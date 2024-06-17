Left Menu

Russian Missile Strikes Poltava: 12 Injured, Power Outages Affect Thousands

A missile strike by Russia on Ukraine's Poltava region injured 12 people and knocked out power for over 55,000 consumers, affecting both private and industrial users. Regional governor Filip Pronin confirmed no fatalities but reported significant damage to high-rise buildings and power lines. Rescue efforts are ongoing.

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's east-central Poltava region on Monday injured 12 people, including two children, and damaged power lines, knocking out electricity for more than 55,000 consumers, a regional governor said.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities, Filip Pronin said in a video address from the site posted on Telegram. Several high-rise buildings were damaged, he said. Smoke rising from damaged garages could be seen in the background, while rescuers attempted to extinguish fires. Pronin said later that due to damage to power lines, some 53,000 private and 2,400 industrial consumers faced electricity cuts. Earlier, Ukraine's air force announced a missile alert for the region.

