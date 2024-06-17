Buffalo Rampage: Woman Injured in Tiruvottiyur Incident

A woman, Madhumathi, sustained multiple injuries when a buffalo charged at her and tossed her in Tiruvottiyur on Monday. In a viral video, the buffalo can be seen lowering its head and goring the woman, dragging and spinning her around. Locals rushed to her rescue and the animal then went berserk, knocking down two-wheelers and bicycles before being overpowered.

Following the incident, the Greater Chennai Corporation authorities relocated the buffalo to the civic body's cattle depot at Perambur. 'No one has claimed ownership of the buffalo. So far, the GCC has impounded 1,117 stray cattle this year,' a senior official reported.

Madhumathi is currently undergoing treatment for several injuries, including a ripped thigh that required 50 stitches. 'I was walking to my relative's house when the buffalo charged at me and dragged me,' she told reporters.

