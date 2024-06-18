Left Menu

Russian Missile Strike Ravages Poltava Region: 22 Injured, Power Knocked Out

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Poltava region injured 22 people and damaged power infrastructure, causing electricity outages for over 55,000 consumers. The attack involved an X-59 cruise missile and led to significant property destruction and fires, as reported by regional governor Filip Pronin.

A Russian missile attack on Ukraine's east-central Poltava region on Monday injured 22 people, including three children, and damaged dwellings and power lines, knocking out electricity for more than 55,000 consumers, the regional governor said.

Ukraine's general prosecutor's office, in a post on Telegram, said the attack was carried out with an X-59 cruise missile. Poltava Governor Filip Pronin posted footage of himself at the scene of the attack, with smoke rising from damaged garages, while emergency services battled fires. Pronin said that owing to damage to power lines, some 53,000 private and 2,400 industrial consumers faced electricity cuts.

